Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested Under Suspicion Of DUI After Asking Police For Directions

Longmire actor Lou Diamond Phillips was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to reports, the 55-year-old was driving in Portland, Texas when he pulled up to a cop and asked for directions. Suspicious, the cop had him take a field sobriety test, which the celeb failed. Phillips reportedly blew 2.5 times over the legal limit with a BAC of .20.

He was in town for a speaking engagement in Corpus Christi happening today.

As of Friday morning the actor was still being booked at the San Patricio County Jail, and a judge to have his bail set sometime later this afternoon.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

[Image via Dave Starbuck/Future Image/WENN.]

Tags: alcohol, busted!, legal matters, lou diamond phillips