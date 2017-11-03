Home Videos Photos Shop
Actor Lou Diamond Phillips Arrested Under Suspicion Of DUI After Asking Police For Directions

11/03/2017

Lou Diamond Phillips

Longmire actor Lou Diamond Phillips was arrested early Friday on suspicion of driving under the influence.

According to reports, the 55-year-old was driving in Portland, Texas when he pulled up to a cop and asked for directions. Suspicious, the cop had him take a field sobriety test, which the celeb failed. Phillips reportedly blew 2.5 times over the legal limit with a BAC of .20.

He was in town for a speaking engagement in Corpus Christi happening today.

As of Friday morning the actor was still being booked at the San Patricio County Jail, and a judge to have his bail set sometime later this afternoon.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more.

