Mila Kunis Has Been Trolling Mike Pence For Months In The BEST Way Possible!

11/03/2017 5:03 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsPolitikConan O'BrienMila KunisCharityPrankLate Night TVGirl Power

This is legit amazing!

Mila Kunis was on Conan Thursday to plug A Bad Moms Christmas, and in the holiday spirit she revealed a present she's been giving to Mike Pence.

Video: Bad Moms Get Naughty & Nice On Ellen

She told Coco:

"So, as a reminder that there are women out there in the world that may or may not agree with his platform, I put him on a list of reoccurring donations that are made in his name to Planned Parenthood."

AMAZING! And this isn't the first time the VP is finding out about it either! Apparently he gets a letter every month telling him an anonymous donation has been made in his name!

We guess it's not anonymous anymore… Ch-ch-check out the interview (below) to learn why Mila does NOT consider the move a "prank"!

