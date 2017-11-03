Home Videos Photos Shop
ICYMI: Millie Bobby Brown Opened Up About Being Deaf In One Ear!

11/03/2017 1:34 PM ET | Filed under: HealthStranger ThingsMillie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown

Nothing can keep Millie Bobby Brown from performing.

Despite being deaf in one ear, the 13-year-old actress' plan to act and sing will not be thwarted.

Covering the latest issue of Variety, the Stranger Things star opened up about being born with a partial loss of hearing that eventually completely faded away in one ear after years of tubes. Thus, Millie can't totally hear what she sounds like when she performs.

She told the outlet of her desire to pursue acting:

"It was like a bug. I know this sounds crazy, but once I find something I want to do, nobody's stopping me. If I don't know how to sew, and I really had that passion to sew, that's it, I'm going to sew. That's also with acting. So here I am."

On her hearing loss, the actress explained:

"I just started to sing, and if I sound bad I don't care, because I'm just doing what I love. You don't have to be good at singing. You don't have to be good at dancing or acting. If you like to do it, if you genuinely enjoy doing it, then do it. No one should stop you."

Preach, MBB!

