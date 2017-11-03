Mindy Kaling Shares The First Real Look At Her Baby Bump NINE MONTHS IN!

Mindy Kaling confirmed her pregnancy back in August after being outed by Oprah Winfrey (we're pretty sure even if it's not true, if Oprah says it, you have to go get preggers to make it true).

But up until now, the Mindy Project star has kept her bump almost completely under wraps; all we've gotten are the slightest hints.

Video: Mindy Reveals She's Having A Girl On Ellen

That all ended Thursday when Mindy shared a pic on her Instagram of an ADR session — a photo in full profile, showing the bump in all its sweater-clad glory! She looks ready to POP!

We don't know the exact due date, but O did say she was five months along during July's D23 Expo, so it's right at nine months now. So close!

Ch-ch-check out the first full look at little Mindy Jr. (below):

how I look recording Mindy Lahiri’s lines. "Exsqueeze me, sir?!?!" #themindyproject #laterbabyA post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) on Nov 2, 2017 at 2:48pm PDT

