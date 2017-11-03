Home Videos Photos Shop
The Cast Of Moesha Emotionally Reunites On The Real — Is A Reboot Happening?!

It's time for a Moesha reunion!

For the first time in SIXTEEN years, Brandy was joined by her costars Sheryl Lee Ralph, Shar Jackson, Countess Vaughn, Ray J, Markus T Paulk, and William Allen Young on stage during an emotional segment on The Real.

When asked why she was crying, the Boy Is Mine singer said of the moment:

"This is such a great moment, this is beautiful, this is god, this is love. Thank you guys."

Seeing all the love was so heartwarming — it's no surprise the cast gave a resounding "Yes!" when asked if they'd be up for a reboot.

Watch (below)!!

Would U watch a continuation of Moesha?? SOUND OFF in the comments (below)!

