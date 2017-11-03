Paris Jackson is tired of Wendy Williams talking about her and her family on The Wendy Williams Show!

After the daytime TV host tweeted about the "latest Jackson family drama" on Tuesday, even bringing it up during that day's "Hot Topics" segment, the aspiring actress finally responded on Thursday by calling her out!

Related: Prince Jackson Rushed To Hospital

On Twitter, the 19-year-old wrote:

[Image via Derrick Salters/Patricia Schlein/WENN.]