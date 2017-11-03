Home Videos Photos Shop
NYPD Detective Says There Is 'Enough' Evidence To Arrest Harvey Weinstein For Alleged Rape Of Paz de la Huerta

NYPD Detective Says There Is 'Enough' Evidence To Arrest Harvey Weinstein For Alleged Rape Of Paz de la Huerta

11/03/2017 4:11 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsFilm FlickersLegal MattersNew YorkVanity Fair

Will justice finally be served?

As we reported, NYPD are currently investigating Paz de la Huerta's claims that Harvey Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

On Tuesday, in an article for Vanity Fair, detective Nicholas DiGaudio says there is "enough" evidence to arrest the producer for the alleged crimes.

He told the publication:

"I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest."

De la Huerta's alleged 2010 assault falls within New York's statute of limitations for first degree rape.

See All Comments