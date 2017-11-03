Home Videos Photos Shop
Quentin Tarantino Has His Eyes On Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, & Samuel L. Jackson For New Movie Involving Charles Manson Murders

11/03/2017

no title

Quentin Tarantino is looking for a new home for his upcoming movie in light of the Harvey Weinstein scandal.

Deadline reports the director is shopping around his script for the film involving the Charles Manson murders to every studio this week (except for Disney, obvi). The pic is being called #9 for now, as it's Tarantino's ninth directing project.

Related: Tarantino KNEW Harvey Weinstein 'Did A Couple Of These Things'

While this movie has been highly thought of as a "Charles Manson movie" – the outlet reports that even though the murders are addressed, it is not totally about that.

It's been reported in the past that Margot Robbie will play the role of Sharon Tate… and now we're hearing Tarantino wrote parts for Brad Pitt, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Samuel L. Jackson, who've all starred in his movies before.

There have been no confirmations yet.

We'll keep you posted as we learn more casting news!

[Image via Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.]

