Scott Disick Gets Real About His Insecurities Surrounding Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Love Life — WATCH!

Scott Disick is well-aware he's handling his breakup from Kourtney Kardashian poorly.

Yes, the split took place back in July 2015, but the separation clearly didn't start feeling real to Lord D until Kourt found love again with Younes Bendjima. In a clip from this Sunday's KUWTK, Kim Kardashian West laid into Scott for his lady-filled getaway to Cannes.

Although the father-of-three acknowledged that his attempt at moving on wasn't the "cleanest looking," he defended that the "soap opera" he caused was due to the fact he was struggling to move on. Scott solemnly admitted to Keeks:

"I didn't see the show because I was living it. But look at it my perspective? She was on vacation with one man the whole trip. That looks like a happier scenario than me jumping around trying to find happiness and these girls are not fulfilling that. I'm just not happy with anybody."

Whomp, whomp. After Kim tried to reassure her sister's baby daddy that Kourt would be happy for him if he met someone, the 34-year-old noted:

"Well she sure didn't say that. Not once to me… Sometimes I just feel kind of insecure like if Kourtney met somebody, fell in love, got married and then everyone's like, ‘Eh, we have a new Scott. Like, we don't really need to be close with him anymore.'…But it's a scary thing for me."

We can't believe we're saying this but — poor guy. Be sure to take a look at Kim and Scott's emotional talk for yourself (below)!

[Image via E!/WENN.]

