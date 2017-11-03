Home Videos Photos Shop
Selena Quintanilla FINALLY Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

Selena Quintanilla FINALLY Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

11/03/2017

Once a legend, always a legend!

On Friday, Selena Quintanilla posthumously received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

In addition to the big reveal, Eva Longoria and Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared at the ceremony to announce November 3rd as the official "Selena Day" in Los Angeles!

You can pay your respects to the singer in front of the Capitol Records building at 1750 Vine Street in Hollywood.

See the unveiling (below)!

