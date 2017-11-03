Selena Quintanilla FINALLY Receives A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame!

Once a legend, always a legend!

On Friday, Selena Quintanilla posthumously received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame!

In addition to the big reveal, Eva Longoria and Mayor Eric Garcetti appeared at the ceremony to announce November 3rd as the official "Selena Day" in Los Angeles!

You can pay your respects to the singer in front of the Capitol Records building at 1750 Vine Street in Hollywood.

See the unveiling (below)!

The unveiling of Selena's star! pic.twitter.com/oZxp0Im7y5

— Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 4, 2017

