Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez J.Law Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Silly!, Jimmy Fallon, Late Night TV, Netflix, Stranger Things >> Watch Jimmy Fallon & The Stranger Things Boys Literally Go 'Upside Down' In Tonight Show's Dance Battle!

Watch Jimmy Fallon & The Stranger Things Boys Literally Go 'Upside Down' In Tonight Show's Dance Battle!

11/03/2017 2:27 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsSilly!Jimmy FallonLate Night TVNetflixStranger Things

In Hawkins, Indiana, getting to the Upside Down is a dangerous mission. On The Tonight Show, all it takes is Jimmy Fallon physically turning the camera upside down!

The boys of Stranger Things stopped by Thursday's taping to promote the latest season of their hit Netflix series.

What better way to do that? A dance battle challenging Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin to pull off some '80s-inspired dance moves!

Video: Millie Bobby Brown Slays Stranger Things Season 1 Recap Rap!

In the clip, Mike, Dustin, Will and Lucas do their best to interpret requests that include "Toastin' Waffles," "Breaking Through the Goo," and "Trying to Fix an ‘80s TV."

Because the stakes are pretty low in these games, the competition ended with the boys and Fallon teaming up together (Stranger Things style!) to attempt "The Upside Get Down." Everyone's a winner!

Ch-ch-check out the silly clip (above) to see the fun.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Greeting Cards With Real Donald Trump Quotes!
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Rogue Twitter Employee Who Took Down Donald Trump's Account Is Now A Hero On The Internet!
Next story »
The CMA Awards Reverses Ban On Reporters Asking About Guns & Politics After Brad Paisley & More Stars Speak Out!
See All Comments