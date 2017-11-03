Watch Jimmy Fallon & The Stranger Things Boys Literally Go 'Upside Down' In Tonight Show's Dance Battle!

In Hawkins, Indiana, getting to the Upside Down is a dangerous mission. On The Tonight Show, all it takes is Jimmy Fallon physically turning the camera upside down!

The boys of Stranger Things stopped by Thursday's taping to promote the latest season of their hit Netflix series.

What better way to do that? A dance battle challenging Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp, and Caleb McLaughlin to pull off some '80s-inspired dance moves!

Video: Millie Bobby Brown Slays Stranger Things Season 1 Recap Rap!

In the clip, Mike, Dustin, Will and Lucas do their best to interpret requests that include "Toastin' Waffles," "Breaking Through the Goo," and "Trying to Fix an ‘80s TV."

Because the stakes are pretty low in these games, the competition ended with the boys and Fallon teaming up together (Stranger Things style!) to attempt "The Upside Get Down." Everyone's a winner!

Ch-ch-check out the silly clip (above) to see the fun.

