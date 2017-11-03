Home Videos Photos Shop
Taylor Swift Drops New Song Call It What You Want — LISTEN!

Taylor Swift Drops New Song Call It What You Want — LISTEN!

11/03/2017

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' is almost out!

It wasn't that long ago that she released Gorgeous, but Taylor Swift is already blessing fans with another song!

On Thursday, the songstress dropped Call It What You Want – just days before her upcoming album Reputation is set to be available on November 10!

Perez's reaction video is coming ASAP!

Video: Taylor Reveals Different Gorgeous Lyrics!

Listen to it (below), and be sure to sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Twitter & FayesVision/WENN.]

