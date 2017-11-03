Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez Teen Mom Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Music Minute, YouTube, PerezTV, Taylor Swift >> Taylor Swift's 'Call It What You Want' - REACTING Live!

Taylor Swift's 'Call It What You Want' - REACTING Live!

11/03/2017 1:14 AM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteYouTubePerezTVTaylor Swift

This song is about U!

AND it's about her new boyfriend too!

And watch to see what Perez thinks!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Next story »
Taylor Swift Drops New Song Call It What You Want — LISTEN!
See All Comments