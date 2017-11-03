Taylor Swift's 'Call It What You Want' - REACTING Live!

More information is beginning to surface regarding Corey Feldman's alleged abuser, Jon Grissom.

Here's what we know so far.

1. The former child star says Grissom first began sexually abusing him back in the '80s when Grissom was Feldman's assistant. It was during this time Feldman says Grissom -- who he referred to as the pseudonym "Ron Crimson" in the his book, Coreyography -- began giving him drugs including cocaine and crack.

2. According to Grissom's Facebook page, he is credited with two films, License to Drive from 1988 and the other was Dream a Little Dream in 1989, which both star Feldman.

Related: Randy Quaid Reveals He Was Raped At 5 Years Old

3. Grissom still appears to flaunt his interest in Corey and Corey Haim on his Myspace and Facebook pages, which you can see (below):

[Image via Facebook.]