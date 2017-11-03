Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez J.Law Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Adam Sandler, Business Blitz, Emma Stone, Gal Gadot >> Is This The Man Who Sexually Assaulted Terry Crews?? Powerful Hollywood Agent Put On Leave As Investigation Heats Up!

Is This The Man Who Sexually Assaulted Terry Crews?? Powerful Hollywood Agent Put On Leave As Investigation Heats Up!

11/03/2017 6:34 PM ET | Filed under: Adam SandlerBusiness BlitzEmma StoneGal Gadot

no title

About three weeks ago, just after the first wave of Harvey Weinstein accusations, Terry Crews shared his own story of being sexually assaulted.

In a series of courageous tweets, the 6'3 star revealed "a high level Hollywood executive" had grabbed his genitals during a party.

Though Terry didn't reveal the name of his groper, Variety now reports that agent Adam Venit, head of WME's motion picture group, is now on leave as he is being investigated over the claims.

Related: Ted Star Jessica Barth Claims Producer Drugged & Sexually Assaulted Her

According to their sources, Terry has been preparing to name Venit as the man who assaulted him.

You may not know Venit's name, but his client list includes A-listers like Emma Stone, Adam Sandler, and Gal Gadot — also innerestingly Dustin Hoffman, Casey Affleck, and Brett Ratner, who have all also been accused of sexual harassment and misconduct.

Sadly, that's becoming a less and less exclusive club…

[Image via FayesVision/Daniel Tanner/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Best Dressed Celebs Of The Week!
Biggest U.S. Box Office Bombs Of 2017!
All The Wild TRL Fashion!
Celebs Who Use Coffee & Food In Their Skincare!
Celebrity Hot Spots Around The World!
Celebs Doing The Dirty Dancing Lift!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Julianna Margulies Says She Endured Terrifying Encounters With Steven Seagal AND Harvey Weinstein!
Next story »
New Details: Production On Westworld Suspended After Actor Zahn McClarnon Suffers Off Set Injury
See All Comments