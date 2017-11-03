Officials Drop Child Abuse Investigation Into Tyrese Gibson — But His Court Battle Is Far From Over

Tyrese Gibson is off the hook.

The Los Angeles Department of Children and Family Services has closed its investigation into the claims that the Fast & Furious star had beaten his 10-year-old daughter Shayla.

Sources close to the actor told The Blast that the department will not be seeking any criminal charges against Tyrese, who has been entangled in a contentious legal battle with his ex-wife Norma Gibson.

Over the past few weeks, the actor shared the struggles of not being able to see his daughter amid the months-long investigation, even breaking down in tears when discussing the drama to his social media following.

The investigation was launched after Norma claimed in court docs that Tyrese had struck their daughter so hard she was unable to sit. She also claimed the Transformers actor punched her in the stomach when she was pregnant with Shayla.

While the child abuse investigation comes to a close, the battle is far from over — the exes will continue to fight over their custody agreement and Norma's permanent restraining order against Tyrese.

We'll keep you posted as the two continue to hash things out in court.

