Former Veronica Mars Star Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide At 34

Former Veronica Mars Star Brad Bufanda Commits Suicide At 34

11/03/2017 12:44 PM ET | Filed under: R.I.P.Sad Sad

Rest in peace.

Brad Bufanda has committed suicide.

The actor, who was credited as Bradley Joseph, was famous for playing Felix Toombs on the hit show Veronica Mars, but also had roles in A Cinderella Story, Malcolm in the Middle, and more.

Brad's rep confirmed to TMZ that he passed on Wednesday. He was only 34.

Our thoughts are with his family and loved ones.

[Image via Jody Cortest/WENN.]

