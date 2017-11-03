New Details: Production On Westworld Suspended After Actor Zahn McClarnon Suffers Off Set Injury

This week, it was reported that production on the HBO series Westworld was stalled due to a cast member suffering a medical emergency off set.

The actor's identity was kept under wraps — but now, sources tell TMZ that it was Zahn McClarnon who sustained a very bad head injury earlier this week.

Sources say that Zahn, who has a recurring role on the second season of the sci-fi drama, was rushed to the ICU after falling at his home and hitting his head.

The actor, also known for his work on FX's Fargo and his long running role on Longmire, suffered serious trauma from the impact, but is currently "on the mend" in the hospital.

As of this posting, the production of Westworld is still suspended.

We wish Zahn a speedy recovery.

