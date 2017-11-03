Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kim K. Selena Gomez J.Law Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> TV News, Sad Sad, Viral: News >> Will & Grace Killed Off A Major Character, And Twitter Has So Many Feelings!

Will & Grace Killed Off A Major Character, And Twitter Has So Many Feelings!

11/03/2017 2:01 PM ET | Filed under: TV NewsSad SadViral: News

no title

[SPOILER WARNING!]

R.I.P. Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar.

Fans who were wondering why Karen's maid had not yet appeared on the revival season of Will And Grace got their answer Thursday night — but they weren't necessarily prepared to handle it!

Related: How The Will & Grace Revival Completely Swept The Series Finale Under The Rug!

Karen (Megan Mullally) found her fave foil in the hospital, seeing her one last time just before her offscreen death — a decision made by creators because Shelley Morrison had retired from acting during the long hiatus.

See how fans reacted to "the saddest Will And Grace ever" (below):


[Image via NBC.]

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
Gossip Girl Stars: Where Are They Now??
Emmy Awards 2017: Twitpics & Instagrams!
17 Game Of Thrones Sex Scenes RANKED From Best To Worst!
Flavor Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
View Pics »
« Previous story
The CMA Awards Reverses Ban On Reporters Asking About Guns & Politics After Brad Paisley & More Stars Speak Out!
Next story »
Chrissy Teigen Left Ohio Waitress $1,000 Tip!
See All Comments