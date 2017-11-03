Will & Grace Killed Off A Major Character, And Twitter Has So Many Feelings!

[SPOILER WARNING!]

R.I.P. Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar.

Fans who were wondering why Karen's maid had not yet appeared on the revival season of Will And Grace got their answer Thursday night — but they weren't necessarily prepared to handle it!

Karen (Megan Mullally) found her fave foil in the hospital, seeing her one last time just before her offscreen death — a decision made by creators because Shelley Morrison had retired from acting during the long hiatus.

See how fans reacted to "the saddest Will And Grace ever" (below):

Tonight's #WillAndGrace was really touching. A reminder of how much love we still have for the ones we've lost. @WillAndGrace

— Marcus (@yourordinaryman) November 3, 2017

Holy Cow! the cast of #WillandGrace weren't kidding when they said tonight's ep was the episode of all episodes. I laughed and I cried!

— Larren Marie🦋 (@Larrenmariexoxo) November 3, 2017

RIP Rosario. I will NEVER forget the zingers! #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/MM5ktL64gY

— Eddy Bee 🎃💜 (@EddyBee26) November 3, 2017

Omg I have tears running down my face. My heart 💔 Karen’s love for Rosario is endless and my heart hurts #WillAndGrace pic.twitter.com/4TKDkBneQA

— Naaay (@B_LifeAsIKnowIt) November 3, 2017

That was the saddest #willandgrace ever. I miss Rosario! @WillAndGrace

— Just Me (@jstmeandthewrld) November 3, 2017

I shouldn’t be this upset about a fictional character from a comedy show dying 😞 R.I.P. Rosario Inés Consuelo Yolanda Salazar #WillAndGrace

— Britanni Taylor (@BritanniTaylor) November 3, 2017

Karen saying goodbye to Rosario literally just broke my heart.. 😭 #WillAndGrace 💔💔💔

— Weronikaa⚡️ (@w_raczek) November 3, 2017

.@MeganMullally likely just won an Emmy nom & win for her performance tonight. I'm not crying. You're crying. #WillAndGrace @WillAndGrace

— Patrick Ryan (@thepatrickryan_) November 3, 2017

#WillAndGrace was an emotional rollercoaster tonight. Lots of laughter, tears, and marveling at how talented this cast is ❤️🙌🏼

— Taylor 🍂 (@margostanning) November 3, 2017





How does #WillAndGrace manage to make you laugh and tug at your heart strings almost every episode?! pic.twitter.com/uQEaxjjkX6

— Amber Provencher (@MsAmberRichelle) November 3, 2017

How are we supposed to live without Rosario on #WillAndGrace? Her relationship with Karen was comedic gold. I’m officially in mourning. pic.twitter.com/BlIHHAUiHT

— Vintage Wingnut (@vintagewingnut) November 3, 2017

[Image via NBC.]

