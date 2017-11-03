Will & Grace Just Made The List Of The Most Shocking TV Deaths Of All Time!

Will And Grace didn't come back to coast on some easy laughs.

Thursday night's episode was one of the saddest in the show's history as Karen's beloved maid Rosario was laid to rest.

Despite the time jump and lack of Rosario's presence in the revival before now, fans were still shocked and heartbroken to lose the longtime fave, the unsung fifth core member of the cast.

At least in this case, many fans had braced themselves for a season without Shelley Morrison, who had retired from acting in the interim.

In some of these cases — like Game Of Thrones, How To Get Away With Murder, and Buffy The Vampire Slayer — showrunners completely pulled the rug out from under viewers…

