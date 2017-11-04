It sure looks like Blac Chyna has moved on... to another rapper, Playboi Carti!!

Rob Kardashian's ex was busy sharing video late last night and early this morning of her and Playboi Carti driving all over El Lay -- and she filtered all the video with cute hearts around his head!

Awww...

Here's one Snapchat video in particular of the pair together overnight driving around to get a sense of their connection (below):

[Image via WENN.]