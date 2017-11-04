Home Videos Photos Shop
Chris Pratt Returns To Instagram With Adorable Thor: Ragnarok Themed Family Photo!

Awwww!

So cute!!!

Chris Pratt made his public return to Instagram for the first time since announcing separation news from wife Anna Faris, and he came back with son Jack and brother Cully Pratt in the cutest way!!!

Related: Is Chris 'Jealous As Hell' Over Anna's New Man?!

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a picture late last night to his IG account — his first in more than a few months since he and Faris officially split up — celebrating a successful outing to the movies to see Thor: Ragnarok!!!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable family pic, with poses, below:

Awww! Too fun!

And Jack is SO adorable!!!

Related: Anna Spills All About Insecurities That Plagued Her Marriage

Of course, Pratt himself should get to know Thor pretty well — in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Pratt and Chris Hemsworth (playing Thor) will reunite for one bad-ass flick alongside the rest of the Marvel superheroes!!

That film is slated to come out on May 4, 2018 — we can only bet Pratt and his son will be enjoying that one, too!

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

