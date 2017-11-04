Chris Pratt Returns To Instagram With Adorable Thor: Ragnarok Themed Family Photo!

Awwww!

So cute!!!

Chris Pratt made his public return to Instagram for the first time since announcing separation news from wife Anna Faris, and he came back with son Jack and brother Cully Pratt in the cutest way!!!

The 38-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star posted a picture late last night to his IG account — his first in more than a few months since he and Faris officially split up — celebrating a successful outing to the movies to see Thor: Ragnarok!!!

Ch-ch-check out the adorable family pic, with poses, below:

HOLY CRAP!! THOR RAGNAROK IS ABSOLUTELY AMAZING!!! We just laughed our asses off!!! So proud to be part of the Marvel universe.A post shared by chris pratt (@prattprattpratt) on Nov 3, 2017 at 9:34pm PDT

Awww! Too fun!

And Jack is SO adorable!!!

Of course, Pratt himself should get to know Thor pretty well — in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War, Pratt and Chris Hemsworth (playing Thor) will reunite for one bad-ass flick alongside the rest of the Marvel superheroes!!

That film is slated to come out on May 4, 2018 — we can only bet Pratt and his son will be enjoying that one, too!

