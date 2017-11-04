Listen To This: These Boots Are Made For Kicking Ass!

One of our biggest joys is to have discovered Kalie Shorr at a very young age and to watch her blossom into such a superstar!

The country music darling's latest offering, Two Hands, is her equivalent of being the valedictorian of her high school class to being a feisty college student!

So much spunk in this song! And great craftsmanship too!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Kalie Shorr!

Tags: kalie shorr, listen to this