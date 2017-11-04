Actor Harry Dreyfuss Reveals Kevin Spacey Groped Him As A Teenager

This is so awful.

As news continues to come out around Kevin Spacey, we're starting to hear more stories about his allegedly awful behavior — and this time, it's actor Harry Dreyfuss that has come forward to share.

In a piece posted this afternoon to BuzzFeed News, Dreyfuss — the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss — reveals how he was groped without warning or consent by Spacey as an 18-year-old.

It was back in 2008, with the younger Dreyfuss being in a room alone rehearsing lines with Kevin and Richard, and Spacey opted for a moment when the elder Dreyfuss wasn't looking to make his (unwanted) move.

Harry explains in his own words (below):

"We were in Kevin's kitchen when my dad ducked out for a moment to go to the bathroom. Kevin and I were looking out his window at the lights of London, when he came to my side and asked me how my Christmas had been. I had had a terrible Christmas, I told him, because I was too shy. I was 18, I'd mustered the courage to leave our hotel and go get legally drunk for the first time in my life, but I didn't have the nerve to speak with anyone. Instead, I had a few drinks and then promptly returned to my hotel room to watch Tropic Thunder for the fourth time. After I'd told him that, Kevin slid his hand into mine. He wrapped his fingers between my fingers, and peered into my eyes, and warmly said, 'Don't be shy.' Then, 'You'll get over it.' I was stunned."

And later, Harry continues, describing how Spacey used reading lines as an opportunity to get unnecessarily close to the boy to physically touch him.

More here (below):

"After a few minutes, he put his hand on my thigh. Finally (finally, finally) I became suspicious. It took that long because it just never occurred to me that Kevin would be interested in me in the first place. He was an adult man, a hero of mine, my dad's boss, none of which were categories on my radar for sexual interactions. Besides, I thought, Surely he can't be coming on to me like this right in front of my dad. But his hand stayed there. So after a bit, I came up with what I thought was a brilliant safety tactic: I stood up and walked to the other side of the couch, and sat back down. Bulletproof. But without missing a beat, Kevin stood up too, and followed me. He sat just as close and immediately put his hand back on my thigh."

So sickening.

You can read what happens next, and Harry's full story about the aftermath and his feelings about the unwanted touching, by clicking HERE.

Sad, shameful, and unacceptable behavior by Kevin Spacey.

