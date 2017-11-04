Home Videos Photos Shop
Shocking Taylor Swift News! Why Are We Over JAY-Z? Perez's Feud With Kathy Griffin! And MORE!

11/04/2017 1:52 PM ET | Filed under: Ryan PhillippeTV NewsPersonally PerezMichael JacksonKathy GriffinJAY-ZKevin SpaceyYouTubePerezTVTaylor SwiftSelena GomezDemi LovatoJustin BieberShawn Mendes

Shocking Taylor Swift news!

Perez's feud with Kathy Griffin!

Why are people over JAY-Z?

Demi Lovato and Ryan Phillippe's hot hookup!

The latest on Justin and Selena!

The Weeknd's already moved on!

Shawn Mendes's new celeb girlfriend!

Andy Dick is suicidal.

Tyrese gets some needed positive news.

Kevin Spacey is fired but more former teenagers come forward and speak against him!

Fetty Wap arrested!

Lou Diamond Phillips arrested!

Harvey Weinstein will be arrested soon!

Brett Ratner's mess!

Michael Jackson's son rushed to the emergency room!

And ending things with some very positive news!

LOTS COVERED TODAY!

Watch! Enjoy! And SHARE!

