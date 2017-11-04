Apparently There Is 'Absolutely No Chance' Tamar Braxton Will Reconcile With Vincent Herbert!

Don't count on Tamar Braxton having a change of heart with this one!!

The former host on The Real is apparently telling close friends that there is "absolutely no chance" she'll get back together with her estranged husband Vincent Herbert, and that she's had enough of him and their nine-year marriage.

According to sources close to Tamar, the star made the final decision about it now that she's filed divorce papers and realized how, well, this could be forever — and it appears she's made peace with that fact and is content to walk away.

Furthermore, she's already left their family home and moved forward to surround herself with family and friends, even while Vince is reportedly open to seeking counseling or other therapy to help the couple.

She's not up for that after their long and continuously dramatic history together, and neither is the rest of her family.

Of course, there's still that little problem with her show, Tamar & Vince. She says she'll still do the press tour to promote it… she'll just go everywhere alone.

Sounding more and more like she's content being surrounded by family and friends!!

[Image via Ivan Nikolov/WENN.]

