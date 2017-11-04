Diplo Calls Out Taylor Swift On Music Streaming: '[Kids] Don't Want To Listen To Look What You Made Me Do, That Music Doesn't Relate To Them At All'

Don't hold back, Diplo!

The DJ sat down with Rolling Stone this week for a Q&A session in their print edition, and when the topic of music streaming came up, he didn't hesitate to call out some specific artists he believes aare doing well… and some that could stand to be significantly better.

Regarding one Taylor Swifti in particular, Diplo had this to say (below):

"Music is in the hands of the kids. Streaming is literally what kids want to listen to over and over again. They want to listen to 'Rockstar' and 'Bodak Yellow.' They don't want to listen to, like, 'Look What You Made Me Do.' That music doesn't relate to them at all. I don't think it ever did. They were only given that by radio and marketing budgets. I'm impressed with Post Malone. I can relate to him more than Taylor Swift."

Here's the full print-only piece coming out in this week's edition of the mag (below):

