Tom Brady Shares Sexy Pic Of Gorgeous Wife Gisele Bündchen In String Beach Bikini!

11/04/2017 3:22 PM ET | Filed under: Love LineTom BradyGisele BundchenCute!BikiniFootballNFLCuteness!AmazingTravelInstagramBoobs

no title

The New England Patriots are off this weekend with a bye week on the schedule, and so their star quarterback Tom Brady is doing the only thing you should do on an off week: go to the beach with his gorgeous supermodel wife!

On Saturday, the NFL star shared a very sexy pic to his Instagram account, showing off wife Gisele Bündchen and making us all hot with one look at her bikini-clad body!!!

On point!!

Ch-ch-check out the photo (below)!!!

Sun’s out……😍👀🌊A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Nov 4, 2017 at 8:41am PDT

Wow!!!

Incredible! Sun's out, indeed!

And Tom wasn't the only one in a sharing mood this weekend, either — Gisele shared a bit more herself, too (below):

"Love is the bridge between you and everything" - Rumi ❤️ "O amor é a ponte entre você e tudo mais."A post shared by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Nov 4, 2017 at 4:29am PDT

Love it!!

Thoughts?!

