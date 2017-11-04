Watch This Uma Thurman Clip And You'll Understand How Seriously Women In Hollywood Are Taking All These Sexual Assault Scandals

As we continue to report the onslaught of sexual assault and sexual harassment news every single day, and you continue to read the dozens — now hundreds — of stories that keep popping up (Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, James Toback, Steven Seagal, and on, and on, and on), it's easy to get numb to it.

All the accusations, and all the horrible behavior when told in such tightly packed days one after the next almost lessens the seriousness of it all in a way, as if you can package it all up in one little corner of the world and tell yourself, "there are some shitty men in Hollywood."

And while that's true, and there are some profoundly shitty men in Hollywood, that is far from reaching the true magnitude of these stories as they continue to come out.

So maybe this will help.

At an event for her new work The Parisian Woman this weekend, Uma Thurman was asked by reporters about her take on all the sexual harassment and sexual assault scandals that have popped up the last few weeks.

And what she gives, instead of a sound bite, is a quick look into just how profoundly angry women in this industry are about the shameful and shitty ways they've been treated for decades now.

Watch this, please (below):

Uma Thurman's response when asked about the flood of sexual misconduct allegations….wow. pic.twitter.com/Sw5Br1GwFg

— Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) November 4, 2017

Wow.

Seriously powerful.

And hopefully a good reminder to us all: even as these allegations and stories may come out by the handful, or dozen, it's critical we don't get numb to each individual one in search of the bigger picture.

Women (and men!) are the real-life victims here, and that should make us all as angry as Uma Thurman in that video.

Food for thought.

