Natasha Bedingfield, Christina Aguilera, Pink, Little Mix, Gwen Stefani And More Contribute To Uplifting Served Like A Girl Soundtrack — Watch!

This is so cool!!

There's a new documentary called Served Like A Girl that steps into the world of women serving in the U.S. Armed Forces — going from struggles involved in returning from the battlefield, to battling with PTSD, being denied veteran's benefits, and more.

And to raise awareness for the documentary, a ton of big names in music all got together and collaborated on tracks for its soundtrack — artists like Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, Pink, Little Mix, Lykke Li, Natasha Bedingfield, and more!!

Some of the tracks are extremely powerful, and uplifting, with strength and resilience and empowerment oozing through the beats — like Bedingfield's opening track, Hey Boy, in which she challenges entitled men and calls out Donald Trump and Harvey Weinstein by name!!!

Here's the video for that (below), which Natasha filmed while pregnant!!!

Amazing!!!

The full soundtrack itself was released on Friday — you can download it all HERE — and Served Like A Girl came out in full in late August.

If you haven't seen or heard of it yet, start with the trailer (below) and go watch it after bumpin' the soundtrack, too!!

Time for the men in power and authority to grow up and stop playing around.

We need real men — because as you can see from this, we damn sure have real women!!

[Image via YouTube.]

