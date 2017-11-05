Jimmy Fallon's Mother, Gloria, Has Died At 68

Always such sad news, no matter whether it hits close to home or involves a celebrity…

Jimmy Fallon is now mourning the death of his mother, Gloria Fallon, who passed away on Saturday in New York City. She was 68 years old.

A day earlier, Fallon had left his post at The Tonight Show abruptly to be with his mother, and the network aired a re-run of a September show in what would have been the late-night show's normal slot.

Jimmy's rep informed the media that the late-night host spent the weekend with his mother in NYC, and was there for her final, peaceful moments (below):

"Jimmy Fallon's mother, Gloria, died peacefully on Saturday. Jimmy was at his mother's bedside, along with her loved ones, when she passed away at NYU Langone Medical Center in NYC. Our prayers go out to Jimmy and his family as they go through this tough time."

So sad.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Fallon family during this very difficult time.

