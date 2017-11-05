Home Videos Photos Shop
NBC Cancels New Tapings Of The Tonight Show This Week As Jimmy Fallon Mourns His Mother's Death

NBC Cancels New Tapings Of The Tonight Show This Week As Jimmy Fallon Mourns His Mother's Death

There will be no new episodes of The Tonight Show this week, after NBC announced today that they are shutting down production for a few days as Jimmy Fallon mourns the death of his mother.

Fallon, of course, had been bedside with his 68-year-old mother Gloria before she passed away on Saturday after being quite ill for some time, according to reports.

And earlier today, Fallon himself shared a very simple, but poignant, sentiment about the death of his mother (below):

"Today I lost my biggest fan."

Ugh. Tears. So, so painful — especially considering she was just 68 years old.

No word yet on when exactly Fallon may be back on air with new episodes, but obviously it's more important to take care of family and mourn the passing of someone so close to him.

Other entertainers have obviously felt the same way as they shared the love today (below):

Sad, unfortunate stuff.

Our thoughts and prayers are with you, Jimmy.

[Image via WENN.]

