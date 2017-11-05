Didn't expect this over the weekend, but here we are!

For the first time in over a year, Kanye West took to the stage in a surprise and very unexpected return to live performances!

Last night at the Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Yeezy joined Kid Cudi for a show in the middle of Cudi's Passion, Pain & Demon Slayin' World Tour -- and performed for the first time since Yeezy's mental breakdown a year ago!

You can watch the video of their joint performance of Father Stretch My Hands, Part 1 (above)!!!

As you'll remember, Yeezy canceled his