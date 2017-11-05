This is so awful.

As news continues to come out around Kevin Spacey, we're starting to hear more stories about his allegedly awful behavior -- and this time, it's actor Harry Dreyfuss that has come forward to share.

Related: Thank Goodness Kevin Spacey Has Been FIRED!

In a piece posted this afternoon to BuzzFeed News, Dreyfuss -- the son of actor Richard Dreyfuss -- reveals how he was groped without warning or consent by Spacey as an 18-year-old.

It was back in 2008, with the younger Dreyfuss being in a room alone rehearsing lines with Kevin and Richard, and Spacey opted for a moment when the elder Dreyfuss wasn't looking to make his (unwanted) move.

Harry explains in his own words (below):

[Image via WENN/Instagram.]