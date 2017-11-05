So scary to see something like this, especially with a person like Lamar Odom who has long been battling addiction.

According to TMZ, the now-retired NBA star was "drinking for several hours" at a nightclub in El Lay late last night and early this morning before he suddenly collapsed in the VIP booth, leading security to rush in and take care of him.

Related: Kimye's Surrogate Will Give Birth "Before Christmas"

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was out at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip in El Lay early Sunday morning when the alleged incident -- which was also caught on video by another club goer -- went down.

At the point when security rushed in, it does appear that

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]