Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Kendall Kanye Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Icky Icky Poo, Drugs, Party Poppin', Khloe Kardashian, Sad Sad, Rehab, Health, Mental Health, Basketball, Alcohol, Addiction, Lamar Odom, Scary!, News, NBA, Viral: News, KUWTK >> Lamar Odom Collapses In VIP Booth At Nightclub After Allegedly 'Drinking For Several Hours'

Lamar Odom Collapses In VIP Booth At Nightclub After Allegedly 'Drinking For Several Hours'

11/05/2017 5:54 PM ET | Filed under: Icky Icky PooDrugsParty Poppin'Khloe KardashianSad SadRehabHealthMental HealthBasketballAlcoholAddictionLamar OdomScary!NewsNBAViral: NewsKUWTK

no title

So scary to see something like this, especially with a person like Lamar Odom who has long been battling addiction.

According to TMZ, the now-retired NBA star was "drinking for several hours" at a nightclub in El Lay late last night and early this morning before he suddenly collapsed in the VIP booth, leading security to rush in and take care of him.

Related: Kimye's Surrogate Will Give Birth "Before Christmas"

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was out at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip in El Lay early Sunday morning when the alleged incident — which was also caught on video by another club goer — went down.

At the point when security rushed in, it does appear that Odom had regained consciousness after collapsing, and it's not clear whether he sought medical treatment or went to the hospital.

Obviously, with his history of substance abuse issues being so well-documented, it's certainly something to worry about regardless of whether it was "minor" or not.

Scary stuff.

Related: Lamar Odom Talks About Khloé And Her New Pregnancy

Not much else is known at this time, but whenever we know something else, we'll pass it along. Best wishes to Lamar on good health…

To watch the video from TMZ Sports, click HERE.

[Image via FayesVision/WENN.]

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

9 Horror Movies VS The True Stories They're Based On!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
Celebs Who Should Start Their Own Workout Empires!
31 Horror Movies You Can Stream On Netflix This October!
A Timeline Of Khloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson's Romance!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
Kylie Jenner Claps Back Against 'Altered' Baby Bump Photos As Pregnancy Rumors Persist!
Next story »
Perez Recommends: Patton Oswalt and Meredith Salenger Are Married
See All Comments