Lamar Odom Collapses In VIP Booth At Nightclub After Allegedly 'Drinking For Several Hours'

So scary to see something like this, especially with a person like Lamar Odom who has long been battling addiction.

According to TMZ, the now-retired NBA star was "drinking for several hours" at a nightclub in El Lay late last night and early this morning before he suddenly collapsed in the VIP booth, leading security to rush in and take care of him.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was out at Bootsy Bellows on the Sunset Strip in El Lay early Sunday morning when the alleged incident — which was also caught on video by another club goer — went down.

At the point when security rushed in, it does appear that Odom had regained consciousness after collapsing, and it's not clear whether he sought medical treatment or went to the hospital.

Obviously, with his history of substance abuse issues being so well-documented, it's certainly something to worry about regardless of whether it was "minor" or not.

Scary stuff.

Not much else is known at this time, but whenever we know something else, we'll pass it along. Best wishes to Lamar on good health…

