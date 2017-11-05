Alec Baldwin Shades Harvey Weinstein And Larry David Draws Criticism On SNL This Week! Watch!

Saturday Night Live was back last night — Larry David hosted, with Miley Cyrus performing as the musical guest — and even though there's lots to react to from each of those two, you know we HAVE to start with Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump!

The Trumpian-actor performed a cold open where he took a shot at our Cheeto-in-Chief and Harvey Weinstein in one fell swoop, and we love it! Ch-ch-check it out (above)!!!

In a somewhat uncharacteristic move, SNL — and Larry David, specifically — are taking some heat today after jokes made on the show last night didn't go over so well with some people.

David spent part of his opening monologue making Holocaust jokes that some felt were in particularly poor taste.

Ch-ch-check out his monologue (below) and judge for yourself whether or not he went too far:

Whoa!! What do U think, Perezcious readers?!

Let us know if you were offended or not in the comments (below)!!!

And as for Miley, she performed twice on the show — and you can catch both songs right here (below)!!!

Wonderful!!!

Here are all the rest of the highlights from Saturday night's SNL, too (below) — enjoy!

Too funny!!!

Let us know what you thought of it all in the comments at the bottom of this post, Perezcious readers!!!

