Listen To This: See It In Her!

11/05/2017

SZA has had quite the breakthrough 2017 - and deservedly so!

SHE. IS. PHENOMENAL.

The songstress's latest release, Supermodel, is so good and so sharp! An ethereal production with lyrics that will cut you!

SUCH HONESTY in her songwriting! So specific! So relatable!

If you enjoyed Beyonce's Lemonade album, then you will love this!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from SZA!

