Amber Portwood Was Super 'Nervous' To Tell Her Parents About Her 'Non-Traditional' Second Pregnancy!

Amber Portwood and boyfriend Andrew Glennon couldn't be happier about their unexpected pregnancy, but that doesn't mean they were prepared to break the news to their loved ones.

As we previously reported, last week, the Teen Mom OG star confirmed that she's pregnant with Glennon's child — even though Amber's only been seeing him for the last four months. Understandably, the MTV starlet was uneasy about relaying her baby news to her family.

While speaking with Us Weekly, the 27-year-old shared:

"I was nervous. Obviously it's non-traditional. Usually parents want you to be married first and things like that. But you know me, if I didn't do things the way I did, I wouldn't be me."

Thankfully, Amber's parents reacted positively to her pregnancy news. She continued:

"They ended up being very excited and happy for us, so it all turned out well. Andrew just told his family as well and they're very happy for us."

Awwwww. Still, we can imagine Portwood's fam was shocked by the update, especially since Amber claimed during season 6 of Teen Mom OG that she was done having kids. At the time, Amber explained that she was taking medication for her borderline personality disorder and bipolar disorder which could potentially harm a fetus.

However, after splitting from ex-fiancé Matt Baier, Portwood chose to stop taking the prescription pills. But don't worry about Amber as she reassured the magazine:

"I wanted to see if I was just unhappy because of the things that were going on in my life at the time with him, and I realized after weaning myself off that I actually am OK. It's manageable as long as you have a healthy lifestyle and healthy people around you."

We're just glad to see that Amber is happy and healthy these days. Congrats again, girl!

