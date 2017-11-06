Home Videos Photos Shop
Florida State University Suspends ALL Greek Life Following Death Of Fraternity Pledge

11/06/2017

A life taken too soon…

According to the Associated Press, on Monday, Florida State University has indefinitely suspended all Greek Life following the death of 20-year-old Pi Kappa Phi pledge Andrew Coffey (above).

On Friday, the Pompano Beach-native was found unresponsive the morning after a house party. While authorities believe alcohol was a factor, they are still waiting for the autopsy to declare an official cause of death.

In an unrelated situation, on Monday, Phi Delta Theta fraternity member Garrett John Marcy was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine.

FSU President John Thrasher didn't specify how long the suspension will last. He said:

"This pause is needed to review and reflect on the loss of a young life and to implement serious changes… For this suspension to end, there will need to be a new normal for Greek life on campus. They must participate in that culture."

The university is reportedly the third school to suspend Greek life this year, following Penn State and Louisiana State.

Due to the suspension, fraternities and sororities will not be allowed to hold organized events or participate in any homecoming activities. Additionally, alcohol is banned at all student organization events.

[Image via Andrew Coffey/Facebook.]

