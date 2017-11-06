Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Selena Gomez Kendall Kanye Justin Bieber PerezTV
Home >> Canadialand, Listen To This, Anjulie >> Listen To This: For Her Blood We Thirsty!

Listen To This: For Her Blood We Thirsty!

11/06/2017 8:31 AM ET | Filed under: CanadialandListen To ThisAnjulie

https://youtu.be/K4LSNmHC-Rw

She's from Canada - which we love - but Anjulie is serving us some europop greatness with her latest release!

Criminal reminds us of Ed Sheeran's Shape Of You meets Ace Of Bass!

Check it out above!

Then CLICK HERE to listen to more music from Anjulie!

Tags: , ,

Related Stories

iHeartRadio MMVAs 2016: All The Red Carpet Fashion
Wedding Crashers: Celebrity Edition!
Celebs You May Not Have Known Were Canadian!
Degrassi Stars: Where Are They Now?!?
Royal Baby Celebrations Around The World!!!
This Week In Celebrity Twitpics & Instagrams!
View Pics »
« Previous story
The Texas Church Shooter Has Been Identified — Details Here
Next story »
Niia Performs 'Day & Night' LIVE!
See All Comments