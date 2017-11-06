Home Videos Photos Shop
Bella Thorne Straddles Tana Mongeau In The Steamy New Music Video For Hefner!

11/06/2017 5:46 PM ET | Filed under: Music MinuteBella ThorneHugh Hefner

Bella Thorne and Tana Mongeau

Bella Thorne is quite the video vixen these days!

On Monday, the 20-year-old actress popped up in her maybe-girlfriend Tana Mongeau's sexy new music video for her song, Hefner!

And oh boy!!

As teased in the artwork, the two ladies get hot and heavy in bed! With Tana seemingly playing the role of Hugh Hefner, Bella is clearly the Playmate!

It doesn't answer the question as to whether these two are officially on or not, but it's still a seXXXy video!

Watch (below)!!

