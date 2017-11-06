Ben Affleck is confronting his slimy ways.

As you may already know, the 45-year-old actor has been accused on several accounts of touching women inappropriately — information that came to the surface following Ben's condemnation of ousted filmmaker Harvey Weinstein.

To catch you up, the father-of-three apologized for grabbing Hilarie Burton's breasts on TRL back in 2003, and makeup artist Annamarie Tendler also claimed the celeb groped her ass at a 2014 Golden Globes party. Women at the same event had similar accounts of being touched by the actor, according to TV writer Jen Statsky. Icky.

In an interview over the weekend with AP for Justice League, Affleck said he's "looking at my own behavior and addressing that and making sure I'm part of the solution."

According to THR, the actor said two things need to happen in order to cause a shift: "more women need to be pushed to power" and sexual harassment needs to be "a men's issue" where the responsibility doesn't lie solely on women. Both are valid points.

We'll keep you posted if Ben stays true to his word.

