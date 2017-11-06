Home Videos Photos Shop
Ben Affleck Wants You To Know He's Also Donating Residuals From His Harvey Weinstein Films To Charity!

11/06/2017 4:40 PM ET | Filed under: Ben AffleckFilm FlickersKevin SmithControversy

Ben Affleck is staying true to his word.

Just a week after vowing to be "part of the solution" regarding Hollywood's sexual harassment problem, the actor revealed he will be donating any future earnings from a Harvey Weinstein or Miramax film to charity.

In an interview promoting Justice League, Affleck was asked about Kevin Smith's decision to donate the residuals from his Weinstein-produced films to nonprofit Women in Film — and wouldn't you know it, good ol' Benny boy decided to the same thing!

He said to Fox 5 DC:

"It's funny that you mention that. Once Kevin suggested that, I decided to do the same thing. So any further residuals that I get from a Miramax or a Weinstein movie will go either to F.I. or to RAINN. One is Film Independent, and the other is a women's organization… I just didn't want to cash any more checks from the guy, you know?"

Oh, we know. Especially considering the first time he condemned Weinstein, women came forward accusing Affleck of his own inappropriateness.

We're glad to see the Jersey Girl actor is trying to be part of the solution — but there's more work to be done than giving up a few tained residual checks.

Ch-ch-check out the interview clip (below):

We'll forgive you when Jennifer Garner tells us to, mmkay Ben?

[Image via FOX 5 DC/YouTube.]

