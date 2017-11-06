Home Videos Photos Shop
Blake Lively Looks Completely Unrecognizable On The Set Of Her New Movie!

11/06/2017

Blake Lively showed off a real transformation!

Blake Lively looks like a completely different person!

The actress was caught on set filming the upcoming movie The Rhythm Section in Dublin, Ireland on Sunday, and showed off a total transformation!

The usually done-up starlet was sporting no makeup and a harshly chopped bob underneath her bright blue beanie.

Would you have ever guessed it was her??

The momma of two plays a "heroin-addicted prostitute" in the movie, so it's already a look we've never seen from Blake!

Take a better look in the gallery (above)!

