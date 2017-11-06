Home Videos Photos Shop
PerezHilton CocoPerez Kourtney K. Texas Selena Gomez Kanye PerezTV
Home >> Christina Aguilera, Music Minute, YouTube, PerezTV >> Christina Aguilera's 'America' - REACTING Live!

Christina Aguilera's 'America' - REACTING Live!

11/06/2017 11:40 PM ET | Filed under: Christina AguileraMusic MinuteYouTubePerezTV

This is an event!

New music from Xtina!

Watch! Enjoy! SHARE!!

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Stranger Things Stars In Music Videos!
Hidden Meanings Behind Your Favorite Pop Songs!
Rock Of Love Stars: Where Are They Now?
10 Things You Never Knew About Beyoncé!
10 Things You Never Knew About Taylor Swift!
MTV VMAs 2017: All The Best Performance Looks!
View Pics »
Next story »
You Apparently Can't Write Anything Negative About Taylor Swift…
See All Comments