Disney In Talks To Buy Fox! Find Out What This Could Mean For Fans!!!

This could be HUGE!!!!

In what could be the biggest Disney purchase since they bought Star Wars from George Lucas, the company has apparently been in talks to buy most of 21st Century Fox!

Reports say the companies have been negotiating off and on for the last few weeks, with no deal currently on the table. The inside sources say Fox is interested in focusing on sports and news and would just be selling off most of its entertainment assets.

Which ones exactly?

Disney wouldn't even be allowed to own two networks, as they already own ABC. But they would be getting FX and National Geographic. Fans of Disney's IMAX nature documentaries could probably look forward to a lot more with NatGeo on board!

The biggest aspect here is the purchase of the film studio. For fans of comic book movies, this could be the biggest movie news of all time…

See, Fox controls the film rights to X-Men, Fantastic Four, and all related properties. With all of those characters under one roof, we could finally see Deadpool trading quips with Spider-Man, adamantium vs vibranium, Storm marrying Black Panther.

This could even mean Hugh Jackman coming out of retirement, as he has said the only thing he wished he could have done as Wolverine was to meet the Avengers.

And since Marvel Studios have proven they can make ANY character work on the big screen, even a dancing tree that only says "I am Groot," it's a no-brainer they would FINALLY make an amazing Fantastic Four franchise. (Sorry, Miles Teller, but you know that shit wasn't good.)

But obviously films aren't the only thing Disney is known for. Imagine visiting Disneyland and walking from Star Tours over to a class at Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters.

The possibilities are endless!

