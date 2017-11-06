Donald Trump Says Texas Church Shooting 'Isn't A Guns Situation' — But Twitter Reminds Him That's Absolutely What It Is

Home Videos Photos Shop
11/06/2017 1:09 PM ET | Filed under: Legal MattersPolitikDonald TrumpSad SadMental HealthViolenceSafetyViral: News

Donald Trump

Donald Trump has yet another divisive and passive response in the face of tragedy.

As we're sure you heard, a 26-year-old gunman killed at least 26 people and wounded about 20 others inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday.

In response, POTUS told reporters the shooting "isn't a guns situation," but rather a "mental health problem."

How about: it's both. We should care about mental health AND gun control — and why in the world someone with mental health issues can have access to an assault rifle in the first place.

At the press briefing, Trump said "mental health is your problem here," calling the shooter a "very deranged individual" with "a lot of problems over a long period of time."

He went on to say that it's "a little too soon" to get into gun control policy. He said the same thing after the Las Vegas shooting and has yet to do anything about that attack either.

You can watch Trump express his "thoughts and prayers" (below):

Ch-ch-check out the response to his unsettling comments (below)!

Yup.

[Image via Twitter.]

