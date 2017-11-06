Donald Trump Says Texas Church Shooting 'Isn't A Guns Situation' — But Twitter Reminds Him That's Absolutely What It Is

Donald Trump has yet another divisive and passive response in the face of tragedy.

As we're sure you heard, a 26-year-old gunman killed at least 26 people and wounded about 20 others inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas on Sunday.

In response, POTUS told reporters the shooting "isn't a guns situation," but rather a "mental health problem."

How about: it's both. We should care about mental health AND gun control — and why in the world someone with mental health issues can have access to an assault rifle in the first place.

At the press briefing, Trump said "mental health is your problem here," calling the shooter a "very deranged individual" with "a lot of problems over a long period of time."

He went on to say that it's "a little too soon" to get into gun control policy. He said the same thing after the Las Vegas shooting and has yet to do anything about that attack either.

You can watch Trump express his "thoughts and prayers" (below):

…Americans do what we do best: we pull together. We join hands. We lock arms and through the tears and the sadness, we stand strong… pic.twitter.com/qkCPgtKGkA

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2017

Ch-ch-check out the response to his unsettling comments (below)!

Donald Trump literally just said "this isn't a guns situation" ……. well best of luck to everyone- duck, cover and roll! pic.twitter.com/pQUgpEwNzs

— Daniel 🦃 (@youngikea) November 6, 2017

Did Donald Trump SERIOUSLY say a mass shooting 'isn't a guns situation'

Good lord! pic.twitter.com/tk6y05ZYO4

— Lucy (@mucylill) November 6, 2017

Donald Trump has said the worst mass shooting in the modern history of Texas is not "a guns situation". What is then?

— Justice Forum (@rajesh_babajee) November 6, 2017

Donald Trump, who likes to call out fake news, calls the Texas mass shooting ‘not a guns situation’

— Matthew Stadlen (@MatthewStadlen) November 6, 2017

"This isn't a gun issue, it's a mental health issue." Question is: why does someone with mental health issues have access to an assault rifle?

— Paddy (@Paddy32_) November 6, 2017

"President Donald Trump, blamed the suspect’s "mental health problems" and said this was "not a guns situation".

God this is depressing.

— hannahf (@han_fieldsend) November 6, 2017

Yup.

