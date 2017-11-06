The New Fifty Shades Freed Trailer Teases Its Intense Climax With More SeXXX — Watch!

Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey are back… and married!

The Fifty Shades Freed official trailer dropped on Monday, and fans are finally getting to see Ana (Dakota Johnson) and Christian (Jamie Dornan) tie the knot!

But it seems there's a new character who is already trying to test their marriage!

That's almost nothing compared to Ana's former boss and villain Jack Hyde's return…

Watch (above) to catch a glimpse of some of the drama AND of course the sex scenes!

