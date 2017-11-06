Home Videos Photos Shop
Emilia Clarke & Jason Momoa Had A Gin-Filled Game Of Thrones Reunion — See The Pics!

The sun and moon in our lives are back together again! And they got drunk!

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa happened to be in the same city over the weekend, and the former on-screen Game of Thrones couple took FULL advantage of it.

The Mother of Dragons took to Instagram on Sunday to share a squinty eyed selfie (above) taken during her gin-filled night on the town with her number one Khal, writing in the caption:

"When life is so good that your sun and stars is in your city…you loose your eyes and gain 5 grins (and gins) where until now they'd only been one… (*grins- there's always more gins) @prideofgypsies YOU ALWAYS MOTHER OF DRAGONS MAIN MAN #lookoutjonsnowdrogosgotyournumber #happinessishere #hawaiianhakahunkoffunshutsdownlondon."

With those mischievous grins, we think it's safe to say the two raged through the night Dothraki-style!

Video: Jason Dragged For Old Clip Saying He Got To 'Rape Beautiful Women' On GoT!

Momoa, who was in London to promote his upcoming film Justice League, also shared a Khaleesi/Khal selfie on Instagram, not being shy in professing his love for Clarke.

The beloved pair were also joined by Momoa's Justice League co-star Gal Gadot — and the Hawaiian actor made sure to reveal just how much he was fan-boying being next to his two fave Wonder Women!

Ch-ch-check out the posts (below).

