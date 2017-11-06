14 Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct Over The Past Month!

The exposure of Harvey Weinstein as an accused sexual predator hasn't just opened the floodgates on allegations against him; it seems to have broken the dam on ALL of the bad behavior by people in power in Hollywood.

Throughout Tinseltown, spotlights are being thrown on actors, producers, directors, agents, everyone who's said to have abused their position to get away with victimizing others.

Just in the past month or so, all these Hollywood heavyweights have been accused of everything from inappropriate comments to criminal assault…

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct!"

CLICK HERE to view "Hollywood Bigwigs Accused Of Sexual Misconduct!"

[Image via Joseph Marzullo/Lexi Jones/WENN.]

Tags: harvey weinstein, hollywood, icky icky poo, kevin spacey, sexual misconduct